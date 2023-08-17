Man charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after road rage incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with wanton endangerment after troopers say he shot a gun out the window of his car, hitting another car.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday morning, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a road rage/shots fired complaint on I-79 southbound near Goshen Rd.

When police arrived on scene, they were met by the suspect, 32-year-old Robert Michael Schweizer, who had two guns on him, court documents say.

After an investigation, police learned that the victims were driving down the interstate when the suspect merged on and cut them off.

According to a criminal complaint, Schweizer waved a gun out the window at the victim’s car, then “pulled up alongside of them, pointed the firearm at them and shot one time.”

The driver told police he heard the bullet strike his vehicle. The victim’s conditions are currently unknown.

Schweizer is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

