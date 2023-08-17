Pennsylvania man charged with a DUI in Morgantown after fleeing from police

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged with driving under the influence after police say he fled, putting others in danger.

On Aug. 16, just before 4:30 a.m., a criminal complaint says an officer was driving on the Mileground when he saw a car stopped in a construction area.

Court documents say the driver, 31-year-old Jonathan Lynam, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, told police he had taken a wrong turn.

The officer noticed Lynam slurring his speech, so he asked Lynam to stay where he was. However, as the officer continued to walk towards the vehicle, Lynam started driving through the construction area in an attempt to get away.

Lynam jumped an embankment, landing on pavement and blowing the front driver’s side tire. He continued driving and crossed into the oncoming lane, then abruptly pulled into the parking lot of MPE Rentals, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer then took Lynam into custody.

Court documents say Lynam had been drinking earlier in the night, and he failed multiple sobriety tests. He had a BAC of 0.155%.

Lynam is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.