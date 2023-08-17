Pierponts Aviation Program awarded $25 Million by Governor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim justice signed a bill this morning that could change the future of Pierpont Community and Technical College forever.

Governor Justice signed Bill 1029 in hopes that it will send Pierpont’s Aviation Program to new heights.

The program awarded $25 million by governor, and it was all smiles as he signed the bill into law. The funds will be used to construct a new aviation maintenance training facility, one that the governor hopes will be a winner.

” What this will do is turn into hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of jobs. If you just use your head in life, you want to bet on winners and this is a winner right here” said Justice. Aside from what the new facilities can do for employment, it’s also expected to have an impact on the local economy.

“If you get the economics right then you’re able to so much for so many that are hurting and a lot of different things. This will generate millions, it becomes really significant.” The significance couldn’t be more important to the Pierpont family. Dr. Milan s. Hayward who’s only been the president of Pierpont for two months, acknowledges this a huge step for the institute.

“This was a very important day. first it was an honor to have so many of our legislators and the governor come to acknowledge the importance of Pierpont Community and Technical College’s aviation program and to demonstrate their commitment to the future growth of this wonderful educational opportunity in our area”

Dr. Hayward also see’s the importance of today as a bigger picture, “one of the takeaways from this allocation of resources is the states recognition of higher education as a public good. it’s just not a private good for those that can afford it. as our human resources are developed, the state at large will be developed.”

Details on when developments are set start still hasn’t been solidified yet. However, even baby dog couldn’t contain her excitement for the future of aviation in the mountaineer state.

