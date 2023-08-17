Rain chances tonight, then a warm, sunny weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be the warmest day of the week and be sunny. Then rain showers will push in tonight. Find out the details regarding the rain, and what the weekend and next week will be like, in the video above!

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s (around average for this time of year), thanks to mostly sunny skies and southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph lifting lots of warm air into our region. So this afternoon will be nice. The nice weather won’t last forever, however, as a cold front that started in Canada earlier this week will start pushing into North-Central West Virginia after 11 PM, bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers across our region. The front does not have much moisture, so most showers won’t produce much rain. Still, the showers will stick around until at least 6 AM, when the line of rain pushes out of our region. By the time the rain leaves, rainfall totals will be around 0.1″ to 0.3″, depending on where the strongest showers and isolated thunderstorms push through. So we’ll see rain, but not much. After 8 AM, most of the leftover clouds and showers dissipate, leaving a mix of Sun and clouds and northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only reach the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, so we’re ending the work week with conditions normally seen in late September.

Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will keep skies mostly clear and lift warm air, from the south, into West Virginia, causing temperatures to rise. By the first half of next week, temperatures will be in the upper-80s and may feel hotter due to the sunshine and humidity. So you may want to stay cool and hydrated and do most outdoor activities in the morning or evening. Still, skies will be mostly sunny, so the first half of next week will be nice. Towards the latter half, disturbances may bring a few more clouds and more seasonable temperatures (in the mid-80s) to West Virginia, as well as a slight chance of rain. In short, after a few showers tonight and mild temperatures tomorrow, the next several days will be hot and sunny.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 85.

Tonight: Rain showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms, during the late-evening and overnight hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 63.

Friday: Rain showers push out by the early-morning hours, leaving partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours. West-northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 75.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 80.

