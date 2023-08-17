Road work to create traffic delays on County Route 12/4 for a week in Harrison Co.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say there will be delays on County Route 12/4 and Owings Road in Harrison County for a week.
A press release from the Department of Transportation says there will be paving and shoulder work today through next Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The work will be from daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will maintain one lane, two-way traffic.
Expect delays. Plan ahead and allow additional time for your commute.
Inclement weather or other unforseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
