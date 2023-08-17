Woman charged with child neglect after leaving children alone after midnight

Walton Mug
Walton Mug(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged with child neglect after leaving her children home alone after midnight.

Tiffany Walton, 41, of Weston, left 3 children under the age of 5 alone after midnight.

On July 31, police responded to a missing person complaint. According to a criminal complaint, while on the way, officials learned that the caller’s 4-year-old neighbor came to his home and said he couldn’t find his mother.

Court documents say police arrived at Walton’s home and found two other children, ages 1 and 2, with no parent or guardian supervision.

Police called Child Protective Services.

According to a criminal complaint, police got a hold of Walton just before 1 a.m., who said she was near Shop N Save and left the kids to go to the store.

Police found her and took her back home just after 1 a.m. CPS came to the home and removed the children.

Walton is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

