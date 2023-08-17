WV Attorney General warns consumers of charity scams in wake of Maui fires

Scam Alert
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be aware of scam calls claiming to donate money to those affected by the deadly wildfires on Maui.

At the time of publication, the death toll is at least 111, and possibly 1,000 people are still missing. The wildfires destroyed much of Lahaina, a historic town.

Seeing an opportunity, scammers will take an advantage of people and organizations set up to provide relief to victims.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this catastrophic event,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Many are expected to respond with generosity and kindness but unfortunately, there will be those who would take advantage of people’s willingness to give. I encourage those who wish to give to the relief effort to do so, but give wisely so that your generosity helps those in need.”

If you want to donate to a charity or organization, confirm that it is registered with the proper state government agency first. If an agency is registered in West Virginia, people can access that information through the Secretary of State’s office.

You can also reach charities online here.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or file a complaint online here.

