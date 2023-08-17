WVU researches getting $2-million grant for diabetes study

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University researchers are getting $2-million in federal grant funding to study the link between diabetes and heart disease.

Studies from the CDC show diabetics are twice as likely to suffer from heart disease and stroke than the average person.

Dr. John Hollander has been studying diabetes for decades and will be leading the research.

Hollander says this research grant is focused on the molecular level.

“It’s understanding these molecular events and how those molecular events may cause larger problems for the organ itself and it’s ability for the heart to contract,” said Hollander.

The research is looking at how proteins are generated in the nucleus of a cell and then how those proteins travel to the mitochondria which help power the cell.

Hollander says this process for diabetics behaves differently, putting cells under stress.

“What this research is focusing on is that process and what we’ve found is that process is actually compromised, so the ability for those proteins generated from the nucleus to get into the mitochondria and perform their roles is no longer working as well as it did,” said Hollander.

The researchers will be measuring the rate of how these proteins traveling throughout the cell may effect how organs operate.

According to the CDC West Virginia has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country.

Hollander says this research is important to learn how to improve the lives of people in our community and beyond.

“Getting that knowledge helps us understand where there are targetable places that we can intervene and I think that to me -- that’s the exciting part about science,” said Hollander. “How can we use this knowledge? How can we leverage it in a way to come up with therapy to help these patients?”

