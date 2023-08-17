WVWC welcomes largest new student class in 6 years

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at West Virginia Wesleyan College are getting ready to welcome new students for orientation activities Aug. 19-20.

The new undergraduate class has over 360 students, which is a 20% increase from 2022. It is also the largest new student class to enroll since 2017.

Wesleyan officials say students are coming to their campus from 26 states and 14 countries.

Dr. James Moore, WVWC’s president, is excited to greet students and families this weekend.

“I think what this class shows us is that students can see the value in an education at West Virginia Wesleyan College,” Moore said. “This is a strong college, with faculty and staff who care deeply for their students.”

Officials say enrollment of in-state students is up 15% from last year, with a 10% increase in Promise Scholars. 11% of the class are international students, having the potential to represent the largest freshman international cohort in over 2 decades.

The college has also attributed increases in athletics, creative and performing arts, and community service scholars to the new class.

College officials say over 20 students are transfers from Alderson Broaddus University.

More information and a full orientation schedule can be found here.

