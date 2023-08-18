2023 Tygarts Valley Season Preview

MILL CREEK (WDTV) - Tygart’s Valley went 0-10 last year, and while the team has talent. Bad breaks have been the cause of their recent demise.

“The last couple of years we’ve really played with injuries. Key players going down at the absolute wrong times. So, that got the younger guys some more playing time,” said coach Rodney Bright.

But if anything last year’s trouble is a motivating factor for the Bulldogs.

“No one wants to go 0-10, especially when you did it last year and you want to make a change,” said senior Seth Currence.

But Bright and Bulldogs have made some changes. A lot of their skill players are less experienced, something they are working on and getting those players more reps.

The big strong suit for the Tygarts Valley is their offensive line.

“Our line this year should be our strong suit,” said Bright. Four of our seniors are actually on the line...we’re really looking for the line to carry us through, especially the early part of the season.”

The Bulldogs look to get back to their winning ways this season though and they kick off the season on August 25th against Valley Wetzel High School.

2023 Tygarts Valley Football Schedule

1 - vs Valley, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Tucker County, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Webster County, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ East Hardy, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - vs Clay-Battelle, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs Richwood, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Pendleton County, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Doddridge County, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Trinity, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

10 - Pocahontas County, Oct 28, @7

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.