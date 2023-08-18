The 9th Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is underway in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Getting “inked” in West Virginia will be a little easier this weekend thanks to the 9th annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. The event is underway in Morgantown, and was first established in 2013.

This is the annual community event that attracts tattoo artists from all over the country, and although this isn’t a new event to the local area the buzz couldn’t be bigger.

Expo promoter, Rocco Cunningham, is looking forward to the 3 day event. “The expo started in 2013 this is our ninth annual event. it started 11 years ago, but with the two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. so we’re very excited to be back in Morgantown celebrating another year of tattoo’s, community, art, it’s a good time.”

Although spectators have been fond of this event, the tattoo community may like it even more. " It is really like a large family knit group here. there’s no negativity going on everybody likes each other, supports each other. the comradery here is something special.”

Even though the support is clear, the biggest difference according to Rocco is the different styles of ink. " Everybody here has their own style, their own niche, and they can do any tattoo that someone would want. Every style or generate of tattooing is represented here at the expo.”

The expo not only attracts different styles of ink, but also different visitors. “From coast to coast, from New Hampshire to Florida and everywhere in between. Their stopping and getting fuel, their eating in different places and i think it’s been a good impact for West Virgina to bring more here.”

The expo will be going on through Sunday at the Morgantown Marriott in Waterfront Place. Be sure to WDTV for more updates.

