Clara B. Layman, 87, of Ohio passed away on August 14, 2023, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. She was born in Fairmont on April 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Summers Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed garage sales and flea markets. She enjoyed time at her camp in Tucker County. She most loved her time spent with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years Richard L. Layman, Sr.; one son Richard Layman, Jr. of Alliance, Ohio; one daughter Tracey Smith and her husband James of Alliance, Ohio; one brother Donald Joe Church; one sister Betty Watkins and her husband Dwain; grandchildren Mark Pinkerton and his wife Angie and Bette Demottio and her husband Eric; great grandchildren Kimberly and her husband Robert, Alexis and her fiancé Curtis and Dominic one great great great grandchild Nicholas and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Barbara Sauro and Mary Buchannon and step-father C.W. Harsh. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.