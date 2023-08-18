Dr. Robert Duncan Williams, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at United Hospital Center. He was born July 27, 1951, in Welch, WV a son of the late Robert Boyd and Betty Jo Duncan Williams. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Romeo Williams, whom he married on December 23, 1995. Also surviving are his children, Morgan Kate Robinson and her husband Jason of Stuart, FL; Robert Logan Williams and his wife Stacy of Falling Waters, WV; Duncan Conner Williams and his fiancé Brittany Travis of Cleveland, OH; Austin Romeo Williams of Bridgeport; and Mason Boyd Williams of Bridgeport; his grandchildren, Grant, Leilani, and Jackson Williams; Augusta Robinson; and a little one on the way; his brother, Richard Williams and his wife Sue of Kimball, WV; his sister, Barbara Ann Williams of Surfside Beach, SC; his mother-in-law, Edith “Babe” Vincent of Gainesville, VA; his sister-in-law, Sharon Jackson and her husband Jim of Fairfax, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dr. Williams was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Sam Romeo. Dr. Williams graduated from Welch High School in 1969 and obtained his bachelors, masters, and doctorate degrees in counseling psychology from West Virginia University. He loved helping people and was dedicated to the wellness of the behavioral health population. He first worked as a psychologist at regional facilities but spent most of his professional career forging new treatment options for his clients. Dr. Williams was chosen as the first and founding Executive Director of United Summit Center in 1996. During his tenure, United Summit Center established the first Assertive Community Treatment Program in WV. As part of an Integrated Continuum of Intensive Crisis Intervention Services (ICICIS) which he envisioned, United Summit Center opened the first Crisis Stabilization Unit in WV. Also under his leadership, United Summit Center expanded mental health services into several surrounding counties. Dr. Williams was active in the WV Behavioral Providers Association serving as its president in 2012-2013. His influence extended to the poignant naming of the Tx Center after his late colleague, Bob Mays from Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health, who passed away unexpectedly in 2013. His entrepreneurial spirit was remarkable, and it’s something greatly admired by his colleagues. Dr. Williams adored his children and grandchildren of whom he was very proud. He enjoyed sports, especially those involving his children. He loved golf, talking about cars as he saw cars as a work of art, and found delight in getting to know all people. He never knew a stranger. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Angotti, WVU Medicine Home Health, and our family and friends for the care and support of our beloved husband, father, and Poppy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to a charity involving Behavorial Health, or a church or other charity of your choice. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave. Bridgeport, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00pm. with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com

