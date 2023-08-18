Hot & humid next week with very few chances of rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With cooler temperatures today behind the front that brought us rain last night, it may feel like we’re slipping into an early autumn. But don’t be fooled, hotter temperatures (potentially 90°+) will make their return next week. All the while, a large, dominant high pressure system will keep us clear of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

