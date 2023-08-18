Hot & humid next week with very few chances of rain

Summer is not over yet!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With cooler temperatures today behind the front that brought us rain last night, it may feel like we’re slipping into an early autumn. But don’t be fooled, hotter temperatures (potentially 90°+) will make their return next week. All the while, a large, dominant high pressure system will keep us clear of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

5-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Mild Friday, rising temperatures thereafter
rain next 5 days
Few overnight showers Thursday night into Friday morning before a long stretch of dry weather
Futurecast showing conditions at midnight heading into Friday morning, August 18, 2023.
Rain chances tonight, then a warm, sunny weekend
Tomorrow Outlook
Improving Conditions into the Weekend