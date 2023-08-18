Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jane Lew man is charged with strangulation and kidnapping after he choked a woman twice and forced her into his car under the impression they were going to get something to eat.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the victim of a non-active domestic complaint on Monday, Aug. 14.

The victim told police on July 4, she got into a fight with Ryan Criss, 34, of Jane Lew.

This led to Criss “placing both his hands around the defendants neck and applying pressure to the point that the defendant became light headed and began to gargle”, court documents say.

A criminal complaint says that happened twice before Criss took her to the car under the impression they were getting food.

Court documents say the victim told police Criss locked the doors and began driving her to Harrison County in an attempt to force her to do methamphetamine so she “would know what it was like to have an addiction”.

The victim told Criss multiple times she wanted to get out of the car, go home, or get food, but her pleas were ignored, police say.

When Criss got to his destination, he left the victim locked in the car.

Criss is charged with strangulation and kidnapping and is being held at Central Regional Jail.

