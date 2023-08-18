Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman

Ryan Criss Mug
Ryan Criss Mug(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jane Lew man is charged with strangulation and kidnapping after he choked a woman twice and forced her into his car under the impression they were going to get something to eat.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the victim of a non-active domestic complaint on Monday, Aug. 14.

The victim told police on July 4, she got into a fight with Ryan Criss, 34, of Jane Lew.

This led to Criss “placing both his hands around the defendants neck and applying pressure to the point that the defendant became light headed and began to gargle”, court documents say.

A criminal complaint says that happened twice before Criss took her to the car under the impression they were getting food.

Court documents say the victim told police Criss locked the doors and began driving her to Harrison County in an attempt to force her to do methamphetamine so she “would know what it was like to have an addiction”.

The victim told Criss multiple times she wanted to get out of the car, go home, or get food, but her pleas were ignored, police say.

When Criss got to his destination, he left the victim locked in the car.

Criss is charged with strangulation and kidnapping and is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schweizer Mug
Man charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after road rage incident
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Lynam Mug
Pennsylvania man charged with a DUI in Morgantown after fleeing from police
Developers say this approximately $22 million riverfront project will include an 8 story...
Downtown Fairmont hosts multiple events this weekend
Mon Pan Traffic
Monongalia County residents say traffic ordinance will harm panhandlers

Latest News

WVU Press Conference - Aug 17, 2023 - WDTV Sports
WVU Press Conference Recap - Aug 17, 2023 - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 17, 2023
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Aug. 17
New Pioneer Mascot