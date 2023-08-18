Jeffrey Charles Valentine Sr, 36, of Fairmont passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on September 13th, 1986, in Fairmont West Virginia, a son of James and Anita Valentine. Jeffrey graduated from East Fairmont High School in 2005, he worked as a mechanic at King Tire. He loved motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Mountain Top Hunting Club. He most enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Austin and his grandparents James and Dorothy Valentine. In addition to his parents, He is survived by his wife Ola Valentine, his sons Jeffrey Charles Valentine Jr, Blake Burton Valentine, and Hunter James Valentine, brothers; James A Valentine III and Jesse Paul Valentine, a sister Rebecca Melton and husband Eric and brother-in-law John Wolfe. Nieces and nephews; Eric, Conner, Megan, Tanner, Emma, Jaxson, Hydain, Zane, Titus, Remington, Arlington, Nixon and Kurt. As well as a Grandmother Gladys Austin of Ohio. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Sunday August 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.