Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced

A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Allen Winsor denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to block the state law as it seeks to overturn it. The group is representing Chinese citizens living in Florida.

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The ACLU argued the law discriminates against potential homebuyers by nationality. The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Schweizer Mug
Man charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after road rage incident
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
2 charged after woman overdoses with a child in home
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment
Friday night's concert was held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. The...
Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
In a news release Thursday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced the head of the Maui...
Head of Maui emergency management resigns; death toll for Hawaii wildfires remains at 111
Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held...
Man pleads guilty to charges for kidnapping woman, barricading in Caesars Palace hotel
Police say a 9-year-old child has died after crashing an off-road motorcycle while he was not...
Boy, 9, dies after crashing off-road motorcycle while not wearing protective gear, police say