Mild Friday, rising temperatures thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will end the work week with mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. Then temperatures will climb this weekend. Find out what the next few days will be like in the video above!

A cold front brought rain showers to West Virginia this morning, although not much rain was seen, with rainfall totals around 0.1″ in most areas. This afternoon, the front will be east of our region, and a cool, dry air mass will settle into West Virginia, leading to partly sunny skies (with only a few clouds), northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid-70s, which are usually seen in September and not mid-August. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s, much cooler than the past few nights. Then tomorrow, a high-pressure system will settle in the eastern US, bringing dry, stable air to West Virginia. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low-80s, close to average for mid-August.

Sunday will be warmer still, with highs in the mid-80s. So the weekend will end on a hot, sunny note. The first half of next week will be even warmer still, as high-pressure systems in the eastern US, plus an upper-level ridge (which is a high-pressure system thousands of feet above the surface) in the Midwest will lift warm air into our region, bringing temperatures into the upper-80s to low-90s. So the first half of next week will be hot and sunny. Make sure to take precautions against the heat, but otherwise, enjoy the sunshine. Towards the end of the week, disturbances will start pushing in from the north, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a few more clouds, along with slight rain chances. In short, today will feel like fall, and the weekend and next week will be hot and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Tonight: Clear skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 49.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 86.

