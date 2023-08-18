It is with great sadness that the family of Neva Lloyd announces her passing on August 17, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones, she left the world very loved, and heaven gained a beautiful angel. Neva was born in Fairmont on March 11, 1953, the daughter of the late Wesley and Barbara Fleming Duncil. She graduated from East Fairmont High School where she was a member of numerous clubs and organizations including the band where she played the flute. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Neva enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and many other hobbies but mostly she loved being with her family and spending time at her camp in Tucker County. With a warm smile and open arms, she was always there for anyone at any time. Neva spent most of her career working in the food service industry, from bussing tables at K & T Truck Stop, delivering potato chips and finally retiring as the manager of Guest Services from the cafeteria at the FBI. She was a cook like no other. She spent the first 7 years of her retirement in Florida soaking up the warm sunshine before moving back to West Virginia to be closer to her family. Her faith was strong, and she was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She leaves behind three loving children Shawn Ramsey and his wife Trisha, Steve Ramsey and his wife Kristi, Stacy Price and her husband Ryan; nine grandchildren Josh “John Henry” Ramsey and his wife Brenna, Taylor Thomas, Christian Garrison and his wife Laura, Erin Ramsey, Sidney Price, Trevin Price, Landon Fluharty, Triston Ramsey and Aven Ramsey; six great grandchildren Alicyn, Kinsley “Kinker”, London, Kaison, Leighton, and Stevie Jo; three brothers Thomas Duncil, Ronald Duncil, and Leonard Duncil and his wife Amber; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands Robert “Newt” Lloyd in 2001 and Bob Bower in 2020. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Neva’s caregivers Betsy, Rhonda, Becky, Melissa, Arline, Faith, and Michelle for all their help, love, and kindness they showed our mother the past few years as well as WVU Hospice. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at Victory Baptist Church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will take place at Victory Baptist Church on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

