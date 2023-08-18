Report: WGA, studio representatives meet to discuss strike ahead of Friday’s CEO meeting

FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July...
FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writer’s Guild of America met again with representatives of the major studios on Thursday as both sides try to resolve a 108-day writers’ strike, according to Variety Magazine.

It comes ahead of a meeting planned Friday with the CEOs of the major studios. The heads of Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Disney are expected to hold a joint call to discuss what comes next.

A resolution remains elusive after the WGA delivered its response to the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday.

The two sides remain far apart on several items, including a staffing minimum in TV and a viewership-based streaming residual.

The WGA and the studios are expected to resume negotiations on Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schweizer Mug
Man charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm after road rage incident
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Lynam Mug
Pennsylvania man charged with a DUI in Morgantown after fleeing from police
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment
Mon Pan Traffic
Monongalia County residents say traffic ordinance will harm panhandlers

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
The company’s president Jon Basalone quashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute