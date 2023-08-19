2023 Liberty Season Preview

AJ Harman and Liberty are a team on the rise
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Liberty Mountaineers Football team went 4-6 last year. A surprising season to say the least under Coach AJ Harman who is used to winning seasons. From attending Liberty Football practice multiple times (technical errors sent me there twice), it would be hard to believe that Liberty doesn’t have a better year this season. The team has multiple things going for them this year - starting with their team culture.

“Right now a strength we have is our camaraderie so far,” says Harman. The energy, the attitude seems like we’ve got a really strong senior class who are doing a great job leading. The effort in practice has been pretty good. I know by the end of two days here, everybody starts to drag a little bit and comes more of a job and a grind. But these kids are still showing up and we all have a common goal and their working hard for it.”

The mountaineers are planning a more aggressive approach to this season, and coach Harman says the overall team speed has started to improve. The team has had to make adjustments with new linemen, but they are hungry to learn and look to be improving.

But the biggest improvement they will have to improve on is the little things.

“As simple as it sounds, we’ve got to get better at blocking and tackling, said Harman.

The biggest weapon for Liberty is no doubt Senior Wide Receiver, Jenson Dodd. He’s been on the team since his freshman year, but look for Dodd to have a big senior year.

“He’s the best Wide Receiver I’ve probably seen in high school football, so I can always throw it his way and know that he’ll find the ball and get open, says Senior Quarterback, Brock Benedum.

Liberty kicks off their season against Elkins, on August 25th.

2023 Liberty Football Schedule

1 - @ Elkins, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - South Harrison, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - Philip Barbour, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Grafton, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Braxton County, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Berkeley Springs, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs East Fairmont, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Lincoln, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

10 - Robert C. Bryd, Oct 27, @7

11 - vs North Marion, Nov 3, 7PM

