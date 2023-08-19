2023 Philip Barbour Preview

Philippa, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour football team went 3-7 last year, but coach Nick Mayle has reason to be optimistic about this season.

We had a couple of games that were really close. I think four or five of our games were decided by one score or less. So all off-season, we’ve been preaching consistent effort in everything that we do. And we hope that consitent effort will push us through those close games. You know don’t take a play off or don’t take a rep off and that will push us over the hump,” said coach Mayle.

Early on, the Colts’ offense looks good with multiple playmakers that could pose a threat to any defense. The team has matured a lot and perhaps that most interesting thing about my time in Philippa was how evident it was that there was a special aura surrounding George Bryer Field.

“I think that last year our goal was to teach the team how to compete and at this point in the program, you know we were trying to learn how to win,” says Mayle.

Colts players told me their goal was to make the playoffs and succeed there, and if Philip Barbour can turn that dream into a reality - I would bet their senior kicker, Layna “Turkey” Grassi has something to do with it.

Grassi is the lone girl player on the team and one of the few (if any girls) participating in high school football in West Virginia.

“That’s new to me it’s a different environment up here, I just came here this year, but I’ve never had a girl on my team and that’s different, but she’s very supportive of our team and works hard...but I’m proud of her and everyone is too,” says Senior Nathaniel Hulver.

Grassi, who also plays on the girl’s soccer team and is a star on the cross-country team started playing football her senior and has turned into a surefire kicker with the Colts.

2023 Philip Barbour Football Schedule

1 - @ Grafton, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Liberty, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

4 - Elkins, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

5 - Berkeley Springs, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

6 - @ East Fairmont, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

7 - Robert C Byrd, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8- @ Lewis County, Oct 20 @7

9 - Lincoln, Oct 27, @7

10 - @ Preston, Nov 3, 7PM

