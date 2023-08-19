Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old girl taken from a home in St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Ju’Lynna Seline Wallace Richardson was taken from her home at 2853 Keokuk Stree in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 19 at about 4:32 a.m.

They believe 28-year-old James Richardson Jr. took the child after assaulting her mother. Authorities also reported he took the mother’s car after making threats to harm the child.

Ju’Lynna is described to have black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Richardson Jr. is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

Richardson Jr. may be traveling in a black Ford Escape with the Illinois license plate number 61890RV.

Authorities said he is known to be violent and have access to weapons.

Please contact 911 or the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-5504 if you have any information regarding this incident.

