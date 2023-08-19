Hot temperatures, sunshine throughout next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started the weekend with autumn-like temperatures and sunny skies. Then hotter, sunnier conditions are expected early next week. As for how long those conditions will go, find out in the video above!

A cool air mass moved into West Virginia yesterday, bringing morning lows in the 50s. Then a high-pressure system from out west, fueled by an upper-level ridge in the Great Plains, moved into the eastern US today, bringing warm, dry air into West Virginia and causing temperatures to reach the upper-70s. That same high-pressure system will linger tonight, resulting in clear skies and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow, heat from the west will expand into West Virginia, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper-80s. So tomorrow will be hot and sunny.

Monday will be hotter still, with highs in the upper-80s and even low-90s in some areas. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as doing most of your outdoor activities in the morning or late evening, staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or next to the AC. Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will still be in the upper-80s. Temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-80s up until the end of next week as well, thanks to a warm air mass from the west lingering close to West Virginia throughout the week. So it’s going to be hot at times next week. It’s not until the end of next week that disturbances and frontal boundaries from out west move into the Mountain State, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms our way. By next weekend (which will be the last weekend of August), temperatures may be back in the low-80s. In short, the first half of next week will be hot and sunny, and the latter half will also be hot, with a chance of rain.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Clear skies. High: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Low: 88.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. High: 90.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

