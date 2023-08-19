Hot temperatures, sunshine throughout next week

The hot temperatures and sunny weather return after tonight, but how long will the heat and sunshine last?
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between tonight and Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between tonight and Tuesday, August 22, 2023.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today started the weekend with autumn-like temperatures and sunny skies. Then hotter, sunnier conditions are expected early next week. As for how long those conditions will go, find out in the video above!

A cool air mass moved into West Virginia yesterday, bringing morning lows in the 50s. Then a high-pressure system from out west, fueled by an upper-level ridge in the Great Plains, moved into the eastern US today, bringing warm, dry air into West Virginia and causing temperatures to reach the upper-70s. That same high-pressure system will linger tonight, resulting in clear skies and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow, heat from the west will expand into West Virginia, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper-80s. So tomorrow will be hot and sunny.

Monday will be hotter still, with highs in the upper-80s and even low-90s in some areas. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as doing most of your outdoor activities in the morning or late evening, staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or next to the AC. Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will still be in the upper-80s. Temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-80s up until the end of next week as well, thanks to a warm air mass from the west lingering close to West Virginia throughout the week. So it’s going to be hot at times next week. It’s not until the end of next week that disturbances and frontal boundaries from out west move into the Mountain State, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms our way. By next weekend (which will be the last weekend of August), temperatures may be back in the low-80s. In short, the first half of next week will be hot and sunny, and the latter half will also be hot, with a chance of rain.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Clear skies. High: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Low: 88.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. High: 90.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman
Developers say this approximately $22 million riverfront project will include an 8 story...
Downtown Fairmont hosts multiple events this weekend
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Lynam Mug
Pennsylvania man charged with a DUI in Morgantown after fleeing from police
Gold team beats Blue 56-51 this afternoon in Morgantown
“It’s between Devin Carter and Cortez Braham” for WVU’s #1 receiver

Latest News

next 5 days
Hot & humid next week with very few chances of rain
5-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Mild Friday, rising temperatures thereafter
rain next 5 days
Few overnight showers Thursday night into Friday morning before a long stretch of dry weather
Futurecast showing conditions at midnight heading into Friday morning, August 18, 2023.
Rain chances tonight, then a warm, sunny weekend