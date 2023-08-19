‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five years after closing shop, ‘The Nickel’ has made its return to Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center. In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where students could buy snacks at a nickel a piece. Their goal was for the store to provide students with a place to relax with friends in between classes. From then on, ‘The Nickel’ had been a staple in FSU dining for more than 60 years. In 2018, the store closed to make room for ‘Chick-fil-A’ and ‘Chilaca’, but after a few updates to The Falcon Center, ‘The Nickel’ has made its return. Although items are no longer at their original 5-cent prices, FSU’s president, Mike Davis, says he’s happy to welcome the store back.

“We’re really excited to have ‘The Nickel’ back,” Davis said. “We listened to the students’ feedback, students were telling us they wanted healthier options, grab-and-go options, someplace they could get something on the way to class, on the way to meet friends somewhere else on campus. So, the re-establishment of ‘The Nickel’ provides students with all sorts of variety that you don’t often find on a college campus.”

Along with snacks, customers can purchase personal hygiene products and drinks. Davis added that the revival of ‘The Nickel’ will be a nostalgic sight for alumni.

“The really nice part about using the name ‘The Nickel’ is when our alums come back and see that sign,” Davis said. “We hope they feel that this is still their home, we think that’s really important.”

