2023 Ritchie County Football Preview

The Rebels try to make it to the top again with Jared Shipe
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 years ago, Ritchie County was the state champion in class A. Now they are on a mission to get back. There are changes for the Rebels, starting with Head Coach Jared Shipe who was previously an assistant with the team. But coach Shipe doesn’t see a lot of changes with the program in his tenure at the helm.

“Honestly, we’re keeping the same model,” says Shipee. “I’m not coaching any less hard now than I was when I was just an assistant coach. I think the staff we have here today, we’re all competitive guys and we want to win.”

Richie County returns most of their players, and it looks like their experience is compounding into something special.

“For us, I feel like our strong point is our experience now,” says senior Tristian Gianni. It’s the fact that we do have guys coming back, we have senior leaders all across the field, junior leaders that have stepped up...I feel like that can take us a long way.”

The Rebels kick off their season against Tyler Consolidated on August 25th.

2023 Ritchie County Football Schedule

1 - Tyler Consolidated, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Gilmer County, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ South Harrison, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - Williamstown, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Doddridge County, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Ravenswood, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - Wahama, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8- St. Marys, Oct 20 @7

9 - Cameron, Oct 27, @7

10 - @Sherman, Nov 3, 7PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where...
‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University
Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman
Bridging the Great Health Divide
UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between tonight and Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Hot temperatures, sunshine throughout next week
Gold team beats Blue 56-51 this afternoon in Morgantown
“It’s between Devin Carter and Cortez Braham” for WVU’s #1 receiver

Latest News

2023 Philip Barbour Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Philip Barbour Preview
2023 Liberty Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Liberty Season Preview
2023 Tygarts Valley Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Tygarts Valley Season Preview
Gold team beats Blue 56-51 this afternoon in Morgantown
“It’s between Devin Carter and Cortez Braham” for WVU’s #1 receiver