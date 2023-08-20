2023 Ritchie County Football Preview

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 years ago, Ritchie County was the state champion in class A. Now they are on a mission to get back. There are changes for the Rebels, starting with Head Coach Jared Shipe who was previously an assistant with the team. But coach Shipe doesn’t see a lot of changes with the program in his tenure at the helm.

“Honestly, we’re keeping the same model,” says Shipee. “I’m not coaching any less hard now than I was when I was just an assistant coach. I think the staff we have here today, we’re all competitive guys and we want to win.”

Richie County returns most of their players, and it looks like their experience is compounding into something special.

“For us, I feel like our strong point is our experience now,” says senior Tristian Gianni. It’s the fact that we do have guys coming back, we have senior leaders all across the field, junior leaders that have stepped up...I feel like that can take us a long way.”

The Rebels kick off their season against Tyler Consolidated on August 25th.

2023 Ritchie County Football Schedule

1 - Tyler Consolidated, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Gilmer County, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ South Harrison, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - Williamstown, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Doddridge County, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Ravenswood, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - Wahama, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8- St. Marys, Oct 20 @7

9 - Cameron, Oct 27, @7

10 - @Sherman, Nov 3, 7PM

