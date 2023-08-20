Helen M. Yoquinto

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Helen M. Yoquinto, 95, of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the Genesis of Salem Nursing Facility.She was born in Clarksburg on March 3, 1928 a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary J. Martino Yoquinto.Helen is survived by many cousins.Helen is the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Ann Yoquinto Lamb.Ms. Yoquinto was a 1946 graduate of Washington Irving High School. She worked as a sales clerk for Parson-Souders, Stone & Thomas, and American Optical and other storesHelen was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksburg.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm where a vigil service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

