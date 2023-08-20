W.Va. treasurer pushes to expand application window for Hope Scholarship

The West Virginia Hope Scholarship gives eligible students and families funds to put toward private school or homeschool education.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore is pushing to expand the window of time people have to apply for a scholarship that gives West Virginia families more educational options.

The West Virginia Hope Scholarship gives eligible students and families funds to put toward private school or homeschool education. Currently, people can only apply for the Hope Scholarship from March to May.

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore, who’s also the Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, says he wants to give families more time to apply.

Moore proposes opening the application window indefinitely, letting families apply all year round. Moore said this will be good for students and families who want more educational choice, but also good for the people who have to manage the scholarship and applications.

“What we’ve found is that it sometimes starts to sometimes create a bottleneck, with that application window deadline. And this is going to enable us to better manage it. I think this will make it an easier process for us to manage Hope Scholarship, if it’s open all year round.”

Moore said the Hope Scholarship Board of Directors will vote on whether to extend the application deadline. He said he expects the measure to be approved. You can read more about the Hope Scholarship at its website.

