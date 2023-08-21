3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

