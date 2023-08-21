Ashley Brooke Andrew, 27, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. She was born in Clarksburg on April 2, 1996, a daughter of Pamela (Pulice) Poling and step-daughter of Patrick Poling of Bridgeport. She is also survived by her sister, Bethany Andrew of Huntington; her Aunts and Uncles, Cheryl Pulice of South Carolina; Frank and Khiet Pulice of South Carolina; Tina and Tim Ballard of Bridgeport; Marvin and Cheri Williams of TN; her paternal grandmother, Deloris Andrew of Bridgeport; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Annie and Frank Pulice; and her paternal grandfather, Bob Andrew. Ashley was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She loved shopping, traveling, putting on make-up, and most of all her beloved cat Lammie. Ashley never knew a stranger and had a laugh, sense of humor, and personality that lit up a room. She was a bright and compassionate person who was very caring. She will be missed greatly by many. Condolences to the Andrew/Poling Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 5 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Augst 23, 2023, with Pastor Lou Ortenzio presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

