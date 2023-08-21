Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The old saying goes necessity is the mother of invention’ and a local inventor is using that motto to try to solving everyday problems.

Between finding lost items to building motion sensors -- Clarksburg’s Ken Vallelonga is always looking for ways to incorporate gadgets.

“I tell everyone write down your inventions in a database, you wake up at 3am, write it down and when you feel the time and the need you can build it,” said Vallelonga. “I have one book with 150 inventions in it from the last 3 years and I just think of them all of the time.”

Vallelonga has been inventing for decades. He programs all kinds of electronics designed to make daily life more convenient.

One device, Vallelonga says, can set off an alarm in a TV remote or even car keys to find it in hard to reach places like between couch cushions.

Another patent Vallelonga is working on now can be used in restaurants to save a customer from an embarrassing trip to the bathroom.

While Vallelonga is always looking to use his creative brain in his own life he enjoys helping others come up with inventions too.

And the creativity runs in the family.

Vallelonga’s daughter gave him the idea of a sensor to detect if a pet is hiding under a reclining chair so they wont get hurt.

“She said, daddy can you build me a a device that sounds an alarm if there’s an animal under my chair -- well this senses motion and I’ve got two versions one infrared for the heat of the animal and one for any motion whatsoever,” said Vallelonga.

Vallelonga can be contacted by his business email address callsaver7@gmail.com

