First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia

While most people infected with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms, it can cause serious illness.
(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia is reporting its first case of the West Nile virus.

The Centers for Disease Control said the case was found in Hardy County.

The case was spotted during a blood donation.

Presumptive viremic blood donors (PVD) are people who had no symptoms at the time of donating blood through a blood collection agency but whose blood tested positive when screened for the presence of West Nile virus, according to data.

A total of 27 states have reported cases of the West Nile virus in humans in 2023, according to CDC data.

A map shows the states who have reported West Nile virus human disease cases in 2023.
A map shows the states who have reported West Nile virus human disease cases in 2023.(CDC)

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites. The insects pick it up from infected birds, before transmitting it to humans and other animals.

According to the CDC, 80% of people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five infected people develop a fever with symptoms like headaches, rashes, and body aches. Most who get mildly sick from the virus recover completely, but fatigue associated with the virus can last for months.

Health professionals recommend wearing insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants to avoid mosquito bites.

There have been 190 total confirmed cases of West Nile in humans nationwide so far this year, according to the CDC data as of August 15.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where...
‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University
Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between tonight and Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Hot temperatures, sunshine throughout next week
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Bridging the Great Health Divide
UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center

Latest News

The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the...
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off
W.Va. treasurer pushes to expand application window for Hope Scholarship
W.Va. treasurer pushes to expand application window for Hope Scholarship
Attorney General Morrisey joins coalition.
West Virginia joins Bipartisan Coalition urging U.S. Supreme Court to protect Veterans’ rights