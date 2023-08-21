Hot and humid Thursday and Friday with chances of afternoon storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia remains on the edge of a large bubble of high pressure for the duration of this week. This will keep us dry through at least Wednesday evening, but other disturbances could increase our chances of storms by the end of the week. These disturbances will also increase our temperatures and humidity. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

