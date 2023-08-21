Joseph Rymasz, 68, of Stonewood passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on January 3, 1955, a son of the late Steve and Julia Rome Rymasz. He is survived by his wife, Leah J. Bowman Rymasz, whom he married on June 15, 1991. Also surviving are three sons, Elijah Hill and his wife Nicole of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeremy Hill of Stonewood and Joshua Reaser and husband Ron of Morgantown; one daughter, Sara Jones and her husband Jeremy of Clarksburg; one sister, Mary “Tink” Carey and her husband Phil of Weirton; nine grandchildren, Kira, Braedy, Avery, Joseph, Aiden, Gabryella, Alizabeth, Jacob and William; one niece, Rebecca Hilbert and special family friend Amy Eakle. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Steven Rymasz; and one sister, Teresa Armstrong. Mr. Rymasz was a 1973 graduate of Notre Dame High School and attended Shepards Town State College. He previously worked in maintenance at Sole’s Electric and was currently custodian at the F.B.I. complex having been employed through Job Squad. Joseph was a Notre Dame football and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing. He loved cheesecakes and having family around, especially 1:00 Family Dinners. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. GO IRISH!!! Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

