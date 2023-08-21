Robert Wayne Wadsworth, 61, of Morgantown passed away at his home on Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born in Fairmont on May 06, 1962, a son of the late Glen Russell Wadsworth and Mary Jane Repep Wadsworth Raschella. He graduated from Morgantown High School. He was a union laborer for the Local 379 and volunteered at the Triune-Halleck Fire Station. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Patricia Cady Wadsworth; one daughter Adrienne Lemine and her companion Dave Herron of Morgantown; one brother David Wadsworth; one sister Linda Kirby; one grandchild Bree Herron; his father-in-law David B. Cady; his brother-in-law David E. Cady and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers John Thomas and Dale Wadsworth and one sister Carol Ann Freeland. A graveside service will be held at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with these arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.