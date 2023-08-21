Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter Festival made its debut on Saturday. The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the department. Ron Woods, Stonewood VFD’s Chief, says the festival will be good for department finances and the community of Stonewood.

“The volunteer organizations nowadays, we scrape the bottom of the barrel trying to meet today’s costs, it’s outrageous,” Woods said. “It would probably scare people to know the cost to keep this place going. But, this is what we have to do and above all of that, it brings the community together.”

Live music, vendors, food trucks, and a fun zone were a few featured attractions at the festival. However, a first-time contest at the inaugural event added a little spice to the weekend fundraiser. The first-time ‘Harry Lynch Chili Cook-off’ saw 13 contestants competing in three different categories; traditional chili, verde chili, and salsa. Each category winner receives a $500 cash prize and gets the chance to compete in the 2024 International Chili Society World Chili Championship. While the cook-off is a competitive contest between ICS members, Austin Lynch, and his family consider it a bonding opportunity.

“It’s what we do,” Lynch said. “We just really enjoy getting together, cooking chili, trying different recipes. It has been a point where we can come together and bond.”

Lynch’s grandfather was champion chili chef Harry Lynch. When Harry passed away in 2007, the Lynch family continued the chili-cooking tradition, using his recipes as a guide.

Lynch says it’s a surreal feeling to be participating in a competition honoring his grandfather while competing against more than 3 other members of the Lynch family.

“It’s such an honor because they’ve [cook-off organizers] never met my grandfather, but knew he loved chili and going around and doing cook-offs,” Lynch said. “It’s just a neat way to honor him. I know we have several cooks here today that are here because it has his name on it.”

Chief Woods says this year’s festival was a success and hopes they can turn the firefighter’s festival into an annual event.

