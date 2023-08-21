Summer returning this work week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer makes a return this week, as temperatures will be above-average for much of the week and skies will be partly sunny. Find out when cooler temperatures and rain chances will return in the video above!

Today, a high-pressure system in the eastern US, fueled by a strong upper-level ridge centered in the Great Plains, will push hot air and moisture into the Mountain State, while a weak disturbance brings scattered clouds from the northwest into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with a mix of clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s across our region. The sunshine and humidity may make those temperatures feel a few degrees warmer, so make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade or next to the AC, and doing most activities in the morning or evening. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push through our region, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Temperatures stay in the upper-80s throughout the week, as the upper-level ridge out west pushes more hot air into the Mountain State. In fact, temperatures may climb back into the low-90s in some areas towards the end of the week, so keep the heat in mid if you’re heading out this week. It’s not until after Wednesday that disturbances from the northwest push into West Virginia, bringing more clouds and rain chances our way. Friday may especially offer the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, as that’s when a cold front will push through our region during the afternoon and evening hours. Then over the weekend, another high-pressure system from Canada will bring cooler, drier air into our region, resulting in clear skies and dropping temperatures into the upper-70s to low-80s for the weekend and early next week. In short, this week will definitely feel like summer, but after rain chances on Friday, the last weekend of August will be cooler than average and sunny.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 83.

