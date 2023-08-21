Wesleyan welcomes in it’s largest Freshman class since 2017

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - College students are back on local campus’ across North Central West Virginia; and one has seen a record-breaking number in enrollment this year.

Today was the first day of classes at West Virginia Wesleyan College. For previous students however, this year campus may have felt a little crowded. This is because the school is welcoming in their largest freshmen class since 2017.

Over the last 6 years the school has seen a decrease in the number of incoming students each school year.

President, Dr. James Moore and school officials are hoping that the future class of 2027 leads to an everlasting change in the schools attendance.

“We were thinking we would have around 360 students and we have north of 370. The impact has just been a whole lot of new energy on campus. There’s a real sense of optimism here on campus among faculty, staff, and students. "

Dr. Moore is only serving in his second fall semester as president, and acknowledge he’s still learning himself. " The last couple of years have been tough for all of higher education but we’re still here and we’re still strong, and we’re going to be here. Over 370 new students saw that this college matters and we ain’t going no place.”

Learning curves will be a part of the process for the incoming class, but they leave plenty of room for optimism. School officials say this year alone they’ve seen an increase in the local economy.

