West Virginia Womens Soccer Wins Big in Home Opener

Mountaineers demolish St. Francis en route to Program Record
SOCCER
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Morgantown, WV (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer rolled to a 9-0 victory against Saint Francis University yesterday in Morgantown.

Aj Rodriguez opened up by scoring early in the 12th minute after the ball was initially stopped by the Saint Francis keeper.

4 minutes later, Aj Rodriguez would throw one into the box that would find a few Mountaineers before landing on Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s foot as she would slide one into the bottom right corner of the net.

In the 27th minute, Lilly McCarthy would cross a ball in that found Maddie Moreau’s head and go in.

Heading into halftime, West Virginia was up 3-0. They would go on to win 9-0 - setting a program record for goals.

Their next game is Thursday a rivaly matchup with Penn State at 5 PM at Dick Dlesk Stadium.

