1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Hawk Hwy. in Lost Creek at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the crash involved a motorcycle, resulting in one person being life-flighted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officials say one other car was involved in the crash.

911 officials say crews began clearing the area at around 3:35 p.m. after shutting down the roadway.

Responding agencies include Anmoore Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, West Milford Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and HealthNet.

