2 killed, 1 arrested in drunk driving accident

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after allegedly killing two people in a drunk driving accident over the weekend.

Officials say 52-year-old Christopher Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI with death.

On Sunday, police say they responded to an accident in Preston County. When they arrived on scene, they saw Smith giving someone CPR.

That victim and a passenger ultimately died from their injuries.

Smith is out on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VALLELONGA
Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets
The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the...
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Ryan Criss Mug
Jane Lew man charged with strangulation, kidnapping a woman
In 1947, FSU students Don Nichols and Archie Cain proposed an idea for a snack store, where...
‘The Nickel’ returns to Fairmont State University

Latest News

PITT
PITT - clipped version
qb battle
WDTV - clipped version
LEWIS COUNTY
Lewis County - clipped version
tucker
TUCKER COUNTY - clipped version