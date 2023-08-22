2 killed, 1 arrested in drunk driving accident

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after allegedly killing two people in a drunk driving accident over the weekend.

Officials say 52-year-old Christopher Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI with death.

On Sunday, police say they responded to an accident in Preston County. When they arrived on scene, they saw Smith giving someone CPR.

That victim and a passenger ultimately died from their injuries.

Smith is out on a $100,000 bond.

