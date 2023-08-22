2023 Fairmont State Football Preview

Falcons look to rebound after subpar 2022
Fairmont State football
Fairmont State football(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State held its media Sunday at Duvall Rosier Field. Following last year’s 3-8 season, players were optimistic about this year.

“We’re coming together as a team more,” said junior Josh Alt. “We have all the pieces that we need to win a conference championship.”

And that seemed to be a theme through media day...the Falcons are hungry. And deservedly so...while they did lose 8 of their 11 games last year, they were in almost every game. Only two of their losses were by more than 7 points. Coach Jason Woodman believes those close losses will motivate his team this year.

“Our team remembers that stuff, and we’ve been a lot more consistent and diligent in practice,” said Woodman. But as many changes as Fairmont State might make, he hopes the team keeps the attitude he’s been preaching at Duvall Rosier Field for 11 years.

“We always try to be physical, disciplined, and consistent...that’s our goal every year.”

The Falcons open up their season August 31st against Bloomsburg at Duvall-Rosier Field.

2023 Fairmont State Football Schedule

1 - Bloomsburg, Aug 31 @7PM

2 - @ West Liberty, Sep 7 @7PM

3 - Wheeling, Sep 16 @1PM

4 - @ Notre Dame (OH), Sep 23 @12PM

5 - Post, Sep 30 @2PM

6 - Concord, Oct 5 @7PM

7 - @UNC Pembroke, Oct 14 @12PM

8 - Charlestown, Oct 21 @1PM

9 - @ West Virginia State, Oct 28 @1PM

10 - @ West Virginia State Wesleyan, Nov 4 @1PM

11 - Frostburg State, Nov 11 @12PM

