2023 Tucker County Season Preview

HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year Tucker County went 9-2 and had one of its best seasons in years. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team completely changed its identity from a run-heavy team to a pass-heavy one.

“It’s a different kind of team,” said head coach AJ Rapp. “We switched everything up the way we did things.”

Rapp gives a lot of credit to his senior quarterback, Ethan Rosenau, who has been a starter for the Mountain Lions since his freshman year.

“I just look for him to [lead this team]...he decides every play whether it’s a run or if it’s a pass, I don’t tell him.”

Rapp also believes that Rosenau looks better this year, and credits his work ethic as the reason why. And while Tucker County was shocked in the playoffs last year by East Hardy, the dream remains the same for this group.

“I mean my number one goal for sure, especially since it’s my senior year is to just get to the island,” says Rosenau.

2023 Tucker County Football Schedule

1 - @Pochhontas County, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - Tygarts Valley, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ East Hardy, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Gilmer County, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Eastern, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - Pendleton County, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - @ Moorefield, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8- Southern, Oct 13 @7

9 - Petersburg, Oct 27, @7

10 - Hampshire, Nov 3, 7PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.