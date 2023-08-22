Cheerleader shares her road to recovery after car crash

Cheerleader London Banfi is sharing her road to recovery after she was injured in a car crash in March.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Step by step, London Banfi is pushing through the recovery process.

“It’s been good. Tough and stuff,” she said.

“It’s been a long recovery for her,” Craig Buell, a physical therapist said. “[London] started out in a wheelchair and is now walking and getting around really well.”

It’s been a tough few months with tremendous progress for London.

She’s been working with Buell, focusing on healing and building up her strength to eventually hit the cheer mat once again.

“I’m excited to cheer again,” London said. “I hope I have all my tumbling, I hope I don’t lose it.”

Cheerleading is a passion she has had to put on the sidelines for a while after a serious crash in March.

London, her friend Saylor Page, and their mothers were on their way back from a cheer competition near Cincinnati when the car they were in was rear-ended in Adams County, Ohio.

The two girls were riding in the back seat, both coming out with serious injuries.

During the days and weeks that followed, support poured in from their community.

As we get a glimpse into London’s recovery process, her mom Holley says it has been overwhelming to see how far her daughter has come.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the amount of love and patience that we’ve received. Coming here was a great decision that we made, because when we started she couldn’t even walk, and now she’s almost running,” Holley Banfi said.

Holley says London’s next surgery will remove the hardware, or rods, in her leg.

After a few months, if all goes according to plan, Holley says London could be back tumbling on the cheer mat once again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet, one of the responding agencies to a motorcycle crash in Lost Creek...
1 life-flighted after crash involving motorcycle
New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

Latest News

2023 5th Quarter Preseason Preview Show - WDTV Sports
WVU Men's Soccer Preseason Preview - WDTV Sports
Zach Frazier named as Preseason All-American - WDTV Sports
Noah Farrakhan confirmed at WVU - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 22, 2023