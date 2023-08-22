First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly with Visit Mountaineer Country joined the First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about the WV Honey Trail, how it promotes honey across the state, and creating a personalized trip on the Honey Trail.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information released in fatal drunk driving accident
John Freet
Man charged with hitting woman, chasing her to gas station
Portion of Route 50 shut down after bridge collision, officials say
VALLELONGA
Clarksburg inventor crafting everyday use gadgets
The goal of the weekend’s event was to raise money for new equipment and supplies for the...
Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department hosts festival with chili cook-off

Latest News

Prickett's Fort serving up colonial foods
Prickett's Fort serving up colonial foods
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country
First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts