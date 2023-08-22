The heat continues later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of hot, partly sunny conditions that started a few days ago. The next few days will also be hot. As for when cooler temperatures and rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

An upper-level ridge in the Central Plains will continue pushing warm air into our region, with a surface high-pressure system from Canada keeping the atmosphere stable in the eastern US. As a result, even though scattered clouds will push in from the north during the afternoon and evening hours, this afternoon will still be partly sunny. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s, around average for August. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, around average for late August.

Thursday and Friday will be hotter still, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling a few degrees hotter, due to the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool, take breaks in the shade, and do most activities in the morning or evening. Between Thursday and Saturday, a low-pressure system from the west will push into the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachia regions, bringing moisture to West Virginia. Combined with daytime heating, this means scattered showers and thunderstorms between Thursday and Saturday afternoon. So some areas will see rain. By Saturday evening, the system pushes east, taking any leftover moisture with it, and a high-pressure system from Canada will settle in the northeastern US early next week, bringing dry, stable air to our region. As a result, skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will only reach the upper-70s for the first half of next week, close to average for September. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable, partly sunny days, Thursday and Friday will be hot, with rain chances, and milder, sunnier conditions return this weekend.

In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable, partly sunny days, Thursday and Friday will be hot, with rain chances, and milder, sunnier conditions return this weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 84.

Thursday: Showers, and a few thunderstorms, during the morning hours, then cloudy skies in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

