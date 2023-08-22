Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

