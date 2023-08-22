Joseph William Mijcynoiz “Sonny” joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the age of 83. He was a godly man who awoke with a smile each day to pray to our Heavenly Father. He read the Bible daily and set a great example of love and giving for our family and friends. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him. We thank our Lord for sharing this beautiful person with us. Everything he did in life was done with love. He was a humble man, forgiving, honest and sincere. We cling to the many beautiful memories and stories he filled our lives with, and we rejoice in knowing that he is now with his love, Pinky. He lived his life to serve God, his family and others with God’s love always shining through him. He was a strong provider, man of faith, protector, and giver, always making sure to take care of all that was in need. Sonny was born on June 18th, 1940 to Joseph and Mary Mijcynoiz. He married the love of his life, Jeanette “Pinky” Mijcynoiz on September 14th, 1968. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army. He worked at Westinghouse and retired from Consol Energy after 26 years. He taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was a Deacon at Noah’s Ark Assembly of God and was very proud of being involved in the building of the church. He loved to hunt, garden, take care of his farm and make desserts for his friends at church and family. He is survived by daughters, Paulette “Polly” Mijcynoiz and Cindy (Darby) Lane. Also surviving are his grandchildren Justine (Steven) Bohon and Tanner Lane and great grandson, Warren Bohon. He is survived by sister Patty (Ziggy) Composky and brother Johnny (Sherry) McCoy. Also surviving are sister-in-laws, Joan (George) Darrah and Janice (Ronnie)Tennant. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette “Pinky” Mijcynoiz, his parents Joseph and Mary Mijcynoiz and sisters, Mary Ellen Mijcynoiz and Joann Stoehr, brother-in-law Danny Summers and sister-in-law Sue (Rex)Eddy. Our dad taught us a great deal. The one thing we love the most is how he taught us to have a giving heart, to always help others and to serve God. We love you and miss you. The family will receive friends at Noah’s Ark Assembly of God Church in Fairview on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday at the church at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Monumental Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

