Josh Eilert announces signing of transfer Noah Farrakhan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced today that Noah Farrakhan has been enrolled at WVU for the 2023-24 academic year.

Farrakhan joins the Mountaineers from Eastern Michigan University, where he averaged 12.1 points per game in his junior season. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.

Farrakhan averaged 16.6 PPG for Eastern Michigan in 2021-22.

Farrakhan may not be eligible to compete in 2023, however - this is his third school. He began his college career at East Carolina in 2020-21, and needs a waiver from the NCAA to compete for WVU in 2023.

Coach Eilert released a statement today about the transfer:

“Noah is a combo guard with outstanding athleticism and a knack for scoring the basketball. In the open court, he’s as good as anyone in the country moving downhill. He’s very fluid with how he gets to the rim and how he finishes. He’s hard to stay in front of with his quickness and how active he is. Noah will bring high energy to our team.”

