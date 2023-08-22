Local WWII veteran passes away at age 99

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Marjorie Ann Paugh, a beloved mother of three and Jane Lew resident, passed away in early August at the age of 99. Paugh was one of the last remaining World War II veterans in West Virginia. She served for the United States Army Nurse Corps from 1945 to 1946. Enrolling at the age of 22, Paugh displayed her devotion to her country, eventually earning the ranking of second lieutenant. While stationed in Okinawa, Paugh met her husband, William, who was also in the United States Army. After returning from the war, the two veterans would start their family. Paugh’s son, Jim, says she was a motivational figure in his life as well as others.

“She inspired me to do so many things, and she keeps everybody going. She just motivates people,” Jim Paugh said.

The motivation that was instilled by his mother would inspire action. As soon as he was legally allowed to, Jim Paugh joined the army. Jim says it was those who served before him, like his mother, that made the decision to join, an easy one.

“They [his parents] were very inspirational to me to do that,” Paugh said. “My son has been in the military for 24 years and my grandson is in the military.”

After years of supervising operating rooms, Paugh would eventually find herself on the operating table. She lost her leg to a blood clot. However, the three-time war medal-winning veteran did not let her situation hold her back from continuing to help others.

“It was not a handicap to her,” her former co-worker, Vonda Dye said. “She went about her business. She drove and took care of her garden. She didn’t let it be a handicap.”

Paugh would go on to work at the city hospital in Weston for many years until eventually volunteering at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for over 50 years. Paugh’s connection with the medical center would date back to when she was just the second-ever female patient admitted to the facility. After making her mark on the world for 99 years, Marjorie Ann Paugh’s hard work and perseverance continue to live on at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, where the lobby is dedicated in her honor.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.